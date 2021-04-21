News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Your Paper, Your Voice - tell us what you think about our newspaper

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021   
Tell us what you think of the Welwyn Hatfield Times to help shape our future

Tell us what you think of the Welwyn Hatfield Times to help shape our future - Credit: Archant

Today we are asking readers to help shape our future by telling us what you think of our newspaper and websites.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve across Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and the surrounding areas, and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs - while reporting on vital local news.

Following a tough year like no other in history, we realise that your priorities may have changed.

We're asking for your input so we can produce the best paper possible, which is tailored to our readers.

Please help guide our future by taking part in our survey - Your Paper, Your Voice.

We want to know what you like and dislike about the Welwyn Hatfield Times, what you want us to do more of and what you want us to cut back on.

Your views will be taken into careful consideration and will help us plan our content as we move forward into the future.

Thank you

Click on this link to take our survey

Most Read

  1. 1 Is the era of face-to-face GP appointments over in Hertfordshire?
  2. 2 Parents thank school for going 'above and beyond' to include children who had to shield for over a year
  3. 3 What to do if you see these hazardous caterpillars in a park
  1. 4 Is Hertfordshire set to become the new British Hollywood?
  2. 5 Galleria launches 'We Love Local' venture for businesses
  3. 6 Taxi driver found guilty of driving offences
  4. 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  5. 8 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
  6. 9 Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager
  7. 10 'These heroes deserve a proper pay rise' - Demonstration of support for NHS workers to be held outside New QEII

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Young Driver is launching in Hatfield to help children and teenagers learn to drive in a controlled environment

Driving scheme for 10 to 17 year olds launches in Hatfield

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A car fire took place in Welwyn over the weekend.

Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ebenezer Howard

'Iconic' new statue of Ebenezer Howard unveiled

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus