Stanborough lakes swimathon for cancer cancelled due to green blue algae

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 September 2019

Signs at Stanborough Lakes, WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stanborough lakes swimathon, which was due to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled due to green blue algae.

The Welwyn Garden City action day, designed to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie, will take place at other locations.

In a statement, the swimathon's organisers said: "The water is currently not considered to be suitable for swimming."

Swimmers can take on the challenge at a venue of their choice by going to the openwaterswimathon.org website.

Dog owners should also be aware that they should not let their pets in the water at this time.

Animal charity Blue Cross said: "Blooms of blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins which stop a dog's liver from functioning properly."

For more information on what to do if your dog is poisoned and how to help them, go to the Blue Cross website at: bluecross.org.uk/pet-advice/blue-green-algae-and-its-dangers-dogs.

