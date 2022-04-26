News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Sustainable fashion and vintage clothes are back in Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 12:15 PM April 26, 2022
Ace Vintage, the vintage kilo sale company is coming to The Forum this Friday, April 29, from 10am to 5pm. 

Ace Vintage, the vintage kilo sale company is coming to The Forum this Friday, April 29, from 10am to 5pm. - Credit: Pixabay

Love vintage clothes but too expensive to splurge on? A vintage kilo sale is happening right here in Hatfield to help you get the perfect look while still being sustainable. 

As we all become more aware of the serious environmental impact of our clothes, vintage clothes have become much more than just a trend over the years. 

Ace Vintage, the vintage kilo sale company is coming to The Forum this Friday, April 29, from 10am to 5pm. 

Entry is free and open to all on the day. All stock available is sold for £15/kilo, with a wide selection of items from fleeces, jeans, sweats, jackets, along with some big brands too, including Christian Dior, Burberry, RL, Tommy, Nautica and more. 

To find out more about the event, go to: https://allevents.in/london/vintage-kilo-sale-hertfordshire-the-forum-hertfordshire/200022247715530 

Sustainability
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Cooking oil over the M25 London Orbital between Potters Bar and Cheshunt

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry load of cooking oil spills onto M25 near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The clean-up operation on the M25 clockwise yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) after a lorry shed its load of cooking oil

Herts Live News | Updated

M25 reopens after crash and cooking oil spillage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Chequers in Woolmer Green.

Country pub celebrates major refurbishment

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon