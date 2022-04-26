Ace Vintage, the vintage kilo sale company is coming to The Forum this Friday, April 29, from 10am to 5pm. - Credit: Pixabay

Love vintage clothes but too expensive to splurge on? A vintage kilo sale is happening right here in Hatfield to help you get the perfect look while still being sustainable.

As we all become more aware of the serious environmental impact of our clothes, vintage clothes have become much more than just a trend over the years.

Ace Vintage, the vintage kilo sale company is coming to The Forum this Friday, April 29, from 10am to 5pm.

Entry is free and open to all on the day. All stock available is sold for £15/kilo, with a wide selection of items from fleeces, jeans, sweats, jackets, along with some big brands too, including Christian Dior, Burberry, RL, Tommy, Nautica and more.

To find out more about the event, go to: https://allevents.in/london/vintage-kilo-sale-hertfordshire-the-forum-hertfordshire/200022247715530