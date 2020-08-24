Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 10:16 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 August 2020
Archant
Police are concerned for the safety of teenager Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, Sussex.
The 14-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday, August 19 and may have travelled on a train to the Hatfield area of Hertfordshire.
Vincent is white with an olive complexion, about 5’5”, of medium to big build, with short black hair which is longer and curly on top, and has a moustache.
He is believed to be wearing a black ski jacket with fur around the hood, black or grey jogging bottoms, a white T-shirt and black or white Nike trainers. Vincent is also known to wear a silver chunky chain.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1176 of 19/08.
