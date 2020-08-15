Advanced search

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

PUBLISHED: 23:05 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 23:23 15 August 2020

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

After a suspicious incident in Hatfield town centre, police would like to speak to the man pictured.

Between 2pm and 2.30pm yesterday in Asda, a boy was approached by a man who allegedly made inappropriate contact with him.

Detective sergeant Chris Jones, from the Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We would like to speak to this man as it is believed he may have been in the supermarket around the time of the alleged incident.

“He may have been a witness or have other information that can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact investigator Linda Bunton via email to Linda.Bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/64840/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

