News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:38 AM August 20, 2021   
Police are investigating an attempted car theft in Royston

Several people were taken to hospital last night after suspected drug overdoses - Credit: Archant

Four men are currently in hospital being treated for suspected heroin overdoses after the emergency services were called to a property in Welwyn Garden City last night.

Herts police were called by the ambulance service just after 10pm yesterday to reports that a man had collapsed inside an address in Peartree Lane following a suspected drug overdose.

While the man received treatment a further three men became unwell. All four have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is believed they were suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

Just after midnight today officers were made aware by paramedics that a fifth man had collapsed from a suspected drug overdose at an address in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Spencer Neil said: “Earlier this week Public Health England (PHE) issued a warning of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses linked to people using drugs in several areas across England.

“Although at this early stage there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other overdose cases across the country I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much.

“As always, if you have any information about suspected drug dealers in your neighbourhood please contact police online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 people you didn’t know were from Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 2 Firework Champions coming to Hatfield House with four amazing displays on one night
  3. 3 Win free tickets to top tourist attractions in Visit Herts' even Bigger Weekend ballot
  1. 4 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commits to rehoming Afghan families
  2. 5 Drug dealer who supplied Welwyn Hatfield through county lines jailed for eight years
  3. 6 Welwyn Garden City's Tayah to appear on TV in E4 series Married at First Sight UK
  4. 7 Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation
  5. 8 Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses
  6. 9 Suicide prevention charity formed after tragedy to be supported by Mayor
  7. 10 Looking after the River Mimram in Panshanger Park

“Hertfordshire Constabulary will be working with PHE, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency who are leading the investigation into the recent rise in overdose cases across the country.”

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roe Hill Park in Briars Lane

Mother speaks out after son assaulted by children in park

Dan Mountney

person
Mental health mates WGC

Welwyn Garden City woman sets up mental health walking group to help others

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
There are delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Person killed by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Dan Mountney

person
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Updated

Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon