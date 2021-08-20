Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses

Published: 9:38 AM August 20, 2021

Four men are currently in hospital being treated for suspected heroin overdoses after the emergency services were called to a property in Welwyn Garden City last night.

Herts police were called by the ambulance service just after 10pm yesterday to reports that a man had collapsed inside an address in Peartree Lane following a suspected drug overdose.

While the man received treatment a further three men became unwell. All four have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is believed they were suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

Just after midnight today officers were made aware by paramedics that a fifth man had collapsed from a suspected drug overdose at an address in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Spencer Neil said: “Earlier this week Public Health England (PHE) issued a warning of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses linked to people using drugs in several areas across England.

“Although at this early stage there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other overdose cases across the country I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much.

“As always, if you have any information about suspected drug dealers in your neighbourhood please contact police online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary will be working with PHE, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency who are leading the investigation into the recent rise in overdose cases across the country.”