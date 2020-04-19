Advanced search

Arrest after woman hospitalised from suspected Welwyn Garden City arson

PUBLISHED: 13:02 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 19 April 2020

A woman in her 30s was sent to Lister Hospital in Stevenage and later discharged.

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

A man has been arrested after a woman was hospitalised following a suspected arson attack in Welwyn Garden City.

On Friday at 4.20pm, police and the fire services were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in The Meadow.

Both emergency services attended and rescued a woman in her 30s from the building.

She was then taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage where she was later discharged.

A 45 year-old-man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has since been released on conditional bail whilst police investigations continue.

