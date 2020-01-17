Digswell woman named in top 100 female entrepreneurs list

A campaign celebrating female entrepreneurs has listed a Digswell woman in its top 100.

Susan Heaton-Wright has been named in f:Entrepreneur's #ialso Top 100 - a collection of female entrepreneurs who inspire their peers and communities through their businesses and activities.

Susan Heaton-Wright said: "I was overwhelmed to be nominated and included in the #ialso Top 100 list with so many extraordinary female entrepreneurs.

"To be recognized for my entrepreneurship as well as my contribution to the community is something I am truly grateful for."

Susan founded superstarcommunicator.com in 2016 and vivalivemusic.com in 2005.

She is also recognized for her volunteer work with refugees in Athens; fundraising for Aspire and the Cinnamon Trust and for being a former trustee at the Mid-Herts Music Centre.

To see the full list visit f-entrepreneur.com.