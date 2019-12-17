Advanced search

'Surplus' playing fields in Hatfield can now be sold off

PUBLISHED: 16:46 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 17 December 2019

The fields at the end of Filbert Close were kept because of a ‘perceived’ shortage of facilities at local schools. Picture: Google Streetview

Councillors have declared playing fields that used to be part of a school in Hatfield 'surplus' - opening the way for housing development on the land.

The fields were part of Hazelgrove School, on Filbert Close, which closed in 2005 and the building has since been sold to 'Places for People'.

However the playing fields were kept because of a 'perceived' shortage of facilities at local schools.

Yesterday it was reported to a meeting of the cabinet that the location of the playing fields meant they could not be used by other schools.

Cabinet members agreed that the land could be sold off - with an adjacent vacant smallholding - for residential development.

It has been estimated that both pieces of land - giving a total area of 2.36 acres - could be sold for around £3.12m as a residential site, if it had planning consent.

The cabinet heard that no other county council use for the land had been identified.

Having been declared 'surplus', the land could now be disposed of - either sold off on the open market or to council-owned Herts Living or Chalkdene.

