County Council addresses petition to return Welwyn High Street back to two-way traffic

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson Archant

Welwyn businesses fear that the one-way traffic system on the High Street, which has been in place since May, is having a negative impact on trading.

An online petition called ‘Support Welwyn Village Traders’ has reached more than 1,000 signatures, and calls for a return to two-way traffic and parking.

The system was introduced to allow people to shop while still being able to socially distance.

However the petition argues the “current measures are significantly impacting revenue due to the drop in passing trade which is not sustainable for many of them”.

It also says that people should be allowed “To use common sense on social distancing, as was the case for the first nine weeks of lockdown”, adding: “SAGE advice on Gov.UK website indicates environmental transmission of COVID-19 is very low from passing someone on a pavement.”

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesperson said: “We want residents to feel safe when using their local shops and services, so we are looking at the existing road layout in Welwyn High Street to help enable social distancing and balance the needs of the local economy. This includes addressing recent concerns around vehicles using unsuitable routes, and the impact of future A1 Smart Motorway works.

“We are aware of the petition and have been listening closely to the concerns of the local community, working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the parish and the county councillor to deliver a social distancing scheme in Welwyn village.

“Over the next few days, the initial barriers should be replaced with a more substantial temporary measure while we investigate a longer-term implementation to enhance the High Street environment.

“As a result of our survey feedback and listening to residents and businesses, we will be releasing a number of parking spaces within the High Street and adding a new space at the southern end.

“The public are invited to give their comments on the new measures once they have been implemented by filling out this survey: https://surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/HWSocialDistance/.”

You can visit the petition by clicking here.