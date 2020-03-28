Advanced search

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

PUBLISHED: 08:58 29 March 2020

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

© Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Under the government shut down guidelines, shops and food deliveries are still allowed to stay open.

And to help Welwyn Hatfield businesses keep going in this difficult time, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has put together a round-up of shops, pharmacies, butchers, food stores and other shops that remain open.

Amongst them is Bob’s Family Butchers in Hatfield, Potty Pancakes in Potters Bar – which is delivering – and Grape Tree Foods in Welwyn Garden City.

Some are also just open to customers, who need emergency help – such as the bicycle shop in Welwyn Garden City, Kinetic Cycles, and opticians throughout the borough.

While others, such as property and libraries, have shifted online.

Hertfordshire runs Borrowbox, a free ebook and audio book service, which is available to use in the comfort of your own home.

You can find out more here

However, it is the advice of the government to only use these services and shops when it is necessary and to keep two meters apart at all times from people not in your household.

The full list that are allowed to stay open includes upermarkets and other food shops, pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies, petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks.

The interactive map is updated regularly but if we have missed someone please do let our team know at news@whtimes.co.uk.

