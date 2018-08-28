New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT Archant

Excited shoppers will be looking forward to picking up bath bombs, mascara and toiletries when a new shop opens this week in Potters Bar.

Superdrug will be opening on Thursday, December 20, in Darkes Lane.

The store has created 10 new jobs and will offer customers affordable health and beauty products and everyday toiletries.

Laura Bacon, Potters Bar manager, said; “We are delighted to be opening our new store in time for Christmas.

“We are sure customers are going to love our unique mix of health and beauty essentials at affordable prices.

“It’s perfect timing for those looking to do their Christmas shopping, or just pick up all their party essentials ready for lots of festive celebrations.”

The shop is based at 77- 79 Darkes Lane.

It will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am – 5.30pm.

On Sunday, the opening hours will be 10am – 4pm.

Superdrug has taken over the premises from Carpetright, which closed at the end of September following the approval of a community voluntary arrangement.