Eight-year-old actress joins sister in the big screen as she stars in independent domestic abuse film
- Credit: Supplied by Christine Henderson
Eight-year-old Summer-Rose Churchhouse from Potters Bar will appear in an independent domestic abuse film, following her sister into acting.
Her sister Scarlet Grace recently starred in the new TV series Truth Seekers, filmed in Welwyn Garden City at the Shredded Wheat Quarter, alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
She also played the major supporting role of Pickle in Holmes and Watson alongside Will Ferrell and John C Reilly.
Now her sister Summer-Rose will play Mollie in the independent film Behind Closed Doors, which follows the life of Lisa Crawford, who is living through an abusive marriage in lockdown until her best friend convinces her to seek the help she needs.
Summer-Rose said she "was very fortunate to be cast" in this film and added: “The best thing about working on the film is that it is the first film that I have been cast in so I have literally loved all of it!. Meeting the cast at the 02 in London for our read through and photo-shoot was so much fun.
“The cast were all so friendly and kind and I loved learning my lines and rehearsing before each take. Also learning what goes on behind a camera with the crew was such a great experience for me.”
“The most challenging thing for me was probably understanding the storyline from a young person’s mind as it’s a storyline that’s not suitable for my age.
"Apart from that I understood everything I needed to do to play Mollie and followed the direction of Kaitlyn and Holly my on-screen mum, and also Naya who plays my sister Kayla is so lovely and she helped me with my lines and we played games in between takes.”
Summer-Rose is represented by Ridgeway Management, Boutique Talent Agency based in Hertfordshire and is training at Ridgeway Studios Performing Arts School in Cuffley in all genres of dance, drama, and singing.
She trains seven hours a week in Acro training with Rhythmix Academy, Potters Bar and was also cast as the lead voice of Lucy in 'The Call Of Mektoub', a 24-chapter animation project which was pushed back a little during lockdown, and is due for release soon in 2021.
She also released a mini-album in the summer, which is available on all major download platforms. iTunes, Spotify, Amazon U.K and U.S.A.
For more see Instagram @the_summer_rose.