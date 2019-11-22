Advanced search

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:50 22 November 2019

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

University of Hertfordshire students have set up petition calling for a Greggs to be opened in Hatfield.

The petition, named 'Open a Gregg's store in Hatfield. University of Hertfordshire students are going hungry' was started two days ago and has already surpassed 100 signatures.

Jenna Dickinson, who studies diagnostic radiography at the university and was the one to set up the petition, said: "I was messaging my friends during my lunch break, someone had mentioned that they wanted a sausage roll and I said that we should start a petition.

"Of course I made the petition as a joke but the next thing I knew it had been shared throughout the university".

She added: "I've started to think we could actually get enough of a response to make Greggs consider opening a store on the area!

"We're on a roll!"

A protest has even been organised for November 29, with more than 70 people saying they will be 'Protesting UH's lack of Greggs'.

The protest will take place outside the Elehouse at 5.30pm, the Facebook page asks: "How are university students meant to survive without sausage rolls?"

