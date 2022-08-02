Student skydivers Lottie Denton and Francesca Squire, left, and Hana Williams, who will skydive for Isabel Hospice in September. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

A daring schoolgirl jumping out of a plane to celebrate the end of her exams is one of the youngest ever to skydive in aid of Isabel Hospice.

Hana Williams, from Stevenage, is one of three students who have taken on the exhilarating fundraising challenge this summer to mark finishing their GCSEs and A-levels.

A-level students Lottie Denton, who attends Bedford Girls’ School and lives in Eversholt, near Woburn, and Francesca Squire, from Clifton, who goes to Haileybury College, both took the plunge from 12,000ft back in June, just one week after sitting their final exams.

Student skydivers Lottie Denton and Francesca Squire. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Francesca said: “It was great to have the jump to look forward to during revision and it blasted away the cobwebs.”

Lottie added: “We can definitely recommend it to anyone else who is feeling adventurous. It felt really safe and only a little bit scary, and is such a fun way to raise money for the Hospice.”

Sixteen-year-old Hana, a Year 11 pupil at Hitchin Girls’ School, will be taking to the skies in September after her original jump date was postponed due to bad weather.

She said: “Although I’m sure it will be scary, by embracing this nerve-racking challenge. I hope to not only be able to support an amazing charity like Isabel Hospice, but also help to raise my self-confidence and feel proud that I have overcome my fears and achieved something special.”

Hana Williams will skydive for Isabel Hospice in September. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Hana has already surpassed her £200 fundraising target for the end-of-life care charity, which this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“I believe you should take any opportunity to help your community,” Hana said.

“I chose to fundraise for this charity because I thought that by supporting a good cause in my area I would be able to meet new people and have a sense of pride knowing that my fundraising has helped someone in my community.

“Another reason is that I have always been interested in having a career in the healthcare sector and, although I am too young to do that just yet, I am grateful to be able to support a charity that works with so many inspirational healthcare workers, who help families and individuals going through such difficult times.

“Given the big milestone the Hospice has reached, I hope to complete this challenge with not only the patients they have helped in mind, but also the staff who make this charity a safe place for many people.”

You can sponsor Hana, via her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hana-W



