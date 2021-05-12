News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Student gets programming with Code Ninjas

Matt Powell

Published: 2:51 PM May 12, 2021   
Stanborough School

Stanborough IT teacher Mel O’Connor, pupil Trisha Ahir and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg - Credit: Stanborough School

Stanborough School student, Trisha Ahir took part in the Code Ninja scheme which was held at Applecroft School in Welwyn Garden City.

Code Ninjas is a platform where students learn to code their own games (using JavaScript, C# and Scratch programming languages), program robots and create circuits.

The scheme, which was held at the school on Sunday, May 9, allows students to build their knowledge and skills through its belt scheme. The students can achieve belts from White Belt, which are the fundamentals (beginners), to Black Belt (advanced programming). By Black Belt, students can successfully code their own app.

Trisha said: "It is a great learning opportunity as you get to learn a new language which is suitable for the digital world we live in.

"Code Ninjas has a kind, helpful, fun and welcoming environment with Senseis to help you all the way. I am currently close to finishing Orange Belt.

"On Sunday the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield and teachers from local schools came to our Dojo at Applecroft School and saw what we as Ninjas do."

Mrs O’Connor, curriculum leader of IT and computing at Stanborough School attended and said: "I was so impressed by the content that is covered at Code Ninjas. The different programming languages that the Ninjas learn reflects our school curriculum and more.

"Code Ninjas helps teach students to computationally and logically think through different problems, which is key to all school subjects. I can see the benefit that each belt stage has through all key stages, right up to A-level."

The coding studio is ran by Pradip and Bhavna Patel, who decided to take things into their own hands after struggling to find an affordable and local coding camp for their own children.

Mrs John, headteacher at Stanborough School said: "We are very proud of Trisha and her involvement with the Code Ninja project. It is a fantastic scheme which brings a variety of benefits for students, not just in the areas of computers and programming. We wish her every success with her journey to becoming a Black Belt!"

If you are interested visit here.

