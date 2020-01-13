Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City man charged with Xbox burglarly

PUBLISHED: 10:49 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 18 December 2019

Hatfield's court is located at Hatfield Police Station. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Archant

A man from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with stealing an Xbox from a house in Borehamwood.

Stuart Kent, 40, of Blythway, was charged at Hatfield Remand Court on Friday, December 6 - where he was remanded into custody.

A home in Stanborough Avenue was broken into on Thursday, November 21 between 8.40am and 3.30pm and several items were stolen, including an Xbox and Xbox controllers.

PC Giuseppe Catalanotto, who investigated the case, said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to remind people to make sure they're leaving their homes secure, and to offer some crime prevention advice. At this time of year especially, when the evenings get darker much quicker, it's easier for burglars and opportunist thieves to gage whether someone is at home or not.

You may also want to watch:

"You can make your home unattractive to a thief by giving it a 'lived-in' look. You can get timer switches to turn your lights on automatically to make it look like someone is in, and perhaps consider investing in a doorbell camera or a CCTV system - that way, if you unfortunately do become a victim, you will have footage to assist our investigation.

"Make sure to keep all valuables out of sight where possible, such as electronics and jewellery. Leaving expensive items on show could attract opportunist thieves. Remember, if you do witness someone behaving suspiciously, or if you believe someone is trying to access your property, make sure you report it to us immediately."

Mr Kent is due to appear in court on Monday, January 13 2020.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/105179/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

