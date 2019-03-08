Welwyn Garden City children teach Strictly star David James how to sell cupcakes
PUBLISHED: 13:55 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 September 2019
WGC pupils taught Strictly Come Dancing star David James how to sell cupcakes on Monday.
The enterprising pupils from Applecroft Primary School were out raising money for young homelessness charity Centrepoint.
A selection of homemade cakes, cookies and sweetie bags and an assortment of cupcakes were donated by Simmons bakery to be sold on the day.
There was also a guess the number of jelly beans in a jar competition.
Mr James said on his Instagram - ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday - he was listening to baking advice from the kids during his charity cake sale.
The ex-footballer applauded the kids involved and said it was "a wonderful idea and a successful day".
They raised in total £400 for Centrepoint with help from Simmons and Wrights estate agents.