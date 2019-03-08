Welwyn Garden City children teach Strictly star David James how to sell cupcakes

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied. Archant

WGC pupils taught Strictly Come Dancing star David James how to sell cupcakes on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied. Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied.

The enterprising pupils from Applecroft Primary School were out raising money for young homelessness charity Centrepoint.

A selection of homemade cakes, cookies and sweetie bags and an assortment of cupcakes were donated by Simmons bakery to be sold on the day.

There was also a guess the number of jelly beans in a jar competition.

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied. Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied.

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing signs up Welwyn Garden City's David James



Mr James said on his Instagram - ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday - he was listening to baking advice from the kids during his charity cake sale.

The ex-footballer applauded the kids involved and said it was "a wonderful idea and a successful day".

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied. Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied.

They raised in total £400 for Centrepoint with help from Simmons and Wrights estate agents.

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James will appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC. Photographer: Ray Burmiston. Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James will appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC. Photographer: Ray Burmiston.

You may also want to watch: