Stonehills road section in Welwyn Garden City closes to allow for improvements

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:32 PM November 16, 2021
CGI image of the Stonehills redevelopment area in Welwyn Garden City centre, Hertfordshire

To complete these improvements the road section has been temporarily closed for five days. - Credit: HCC

As part of ongoing improvements to the Stonehills area in Welwyn Garden City, further works will take place between Monday 15 and Friday 19 November in the road section. 

This will include planting three new feature trees in metal tree protectors, providing a drop kerb on the turning circle to allow cyclists better access to new parking facilities which are being installed to the side of Nationwide, and improving the pedestrian crossing point between Savers and Subway. 

To complete these works the road section has been temporarily closed. WHBC has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The overall work – to reimagine Stonehills – began in July and is being led by Herts county council, in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Welwyn Garden City BID.

The project aims to reduce traffic and make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists. 

Excavation and other work in Stonehills Square are taking slightly longer than originally planned and they are now scheduled for completion in January 2022. 

Anniversary Gardens – the location of the site compound - is also set for improvements, with WHBC carrying out redevelopment work in the new year that is set to be completed by the Spring.

Cllr Phil Bibby, HCC executive member for highways and transport, said: "This work is all about making exciting changes so that the town centre is ready to respond to future shopping, leisure and working habits, and also takes into account the impact of COVID-19."

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development at WHBC, added: “As we emerge from lockdown, it’s great to be able to welcome everyone back to what will soon be a much-improved town centre area. There will be a lovely communal space to encourage shoppers, visitors, and cyclists in, from which local businesses can benefit."

