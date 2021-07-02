Works to bring 'exciting changes' to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Published: 4:26 PM July 2, 2021

A visualisation of how the new Stonehills square will look once work is complete - Credit: HCC

Major work that aims to improve the experience of Welwyn Garden City town centre is to begin later this month.

The revamp of Stonehills aims to enhance the town centre for everyone by reducing traffic, making the roads safer and improving the environment for those travelling on foot and by bike.

The construction phase on Stonehills will begin in July and will be finished around November - Credit: HCC

The scheme involves the creation of a new public space at Stonehills’ northern end, with added seating, planting and new trees to provide an ideal meeting spot and location for outdoor shopping, dining and events.

The layout of the parking bays along Stonehills will be reshaped to make the footways better for pedestrians and reduce vehicle congestion.

Work to prepare the area for the revamp has been ongoing for a few months and, from Monday (July 5) a site compound will be created at Anniversary Gardens with the main works anticipated to begin the following week.

Access to the compound will be from the roundabout, meaning that deliveries to the site won’t need to be made through the narrow streets of the town centre.

There will be no access for vehicles to Stonehills from Monday, July 12, right through until September but people will be able to reach all shops on foot while the work is being carried out.

The green area, planting and benches will be enhanced following completion of the works, with the aim of better connecting Anniversary Gardens with the new public space.

Work to improve the paved areas for pedestrians outside shops in Stonehills and Stonebank is then scheduled to go ahead in the autumn, with everything expected to be finished by the end of November.

It is anticipated that the majority of the work will be completed during the summer, in order that there will be minimal disruption in the build-up to Christmas.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at HCC, said: “The role of our high streets is changing, and this scheme is all about making some exciting changes for the future of Welwyn Garden City so that the town centre is ready and adaptable for the growing needs of residents and businesses."

Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning at WHBC, said: “This is a very exciting project for the town. The layout changes will reduce vehicle congestion issues so that everyone can move around Stonehills more easily, regardless of how they travel."