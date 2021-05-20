News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Trains delayed after trespassers seen on tracks

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:17 PM May 20, 2021   
Great Northern trains are disrupted between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park. Picture: GTR

Trespassers have been seen on the tracks between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Trains are delayed this afternoon after trespassers were seen on the tracks between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City. 

The incident means trains are unable to run at full speed, leading to delays to services of up to 10 minutes. 

Disruptions are expected to last until 4.45pm.

In a tweet, Great Northern said: “We've received reports of trespassers on the track between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City. 

“Services are currently experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes.  

“You can carry on using your normal route but please allow some extra time to reach your destination.” 

Welwyn Garden City News
Stevenage News

