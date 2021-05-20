Trains delayed after trespassers seen on tracks

Published: 4:17 PM May 20, 2021

Trains are delayed this afternoon after trespassers were seen on the tracks between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City.

The incident means trains are unable to run at full speed, leading to delays to services of up to 10 minutes.

Disruptions are expected to last until 4.45pm.

In a tweet, Great Northern said: “We've received reports of trespassers on the track between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City.

“Services are currently experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes.

“You can carry on using your normal route but please allow some extra time to reach your destination.”