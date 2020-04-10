Welwyn Hatfield musicians keep their streets singing during lockdown

Musicians across Welwyn Hatfield have taken to social media and the streets to share the good vibes during lockdown.

Steve Young, from Hatfield, has toured with Darren Hayes, Lionel Richie and Nick Kershaw but is playing gigs out of the window now he is stuck at home.

The neighbours have “loved it”, according to his proud partner Kelley Kershaw, who said neighbours are treated to weekly concerts.

She continued: “The sound of the neighbours all clapping from their respective gardens was quite inspiring actually. I was very proud of him. It has really brought us all together.”

Steve has been reaching people through ‘A Song a Day’ on his Facebook Page, and has committed to doing so every day until the UK restrictions are lifted.

Kelley added: “Like many people, we as a family are trying to find some normal in the situation we are currently in. My work office is now a school to [son] Alfie, six, a music studio to Steve and a resting place for two crazy dogs.”

Lawrence Hill from Codicote is also performing for social media, via YouTube, and has written a special song for 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore – who raised millions for the NHS by walking around his garden.

He said: He has raised a monumental amount of money for the NHS to aid in their efforts to free us all of this virus.

“The best way I could think to show my gratitude is with music. So this song is for you Captain Tom, and all those working so hard at this time to keep us safe.”

Lawrence, who is a former Sherrardswood School pupil, appeared on The Voice back in 2017 when he was 25 and sung Save Tonight by Eagle-Eye Cherry.

Another local artist Imogen Davis from Welwyn Garden City, who has dreamed of being a pop star since she was three, is also embracing her online fans.

The seven-year-old who has sung at the Welwyn Garden City Festival of Lights performs live covers of popular songs on Instagram and in her street for neighbours.

Imogen’s mother Lisa said her daughter practices singing daily is always uploading it to Instagram – which features over 300 different songs Imogen has covered.

You can find more about these artists on Facebook by searching ‘Steve Young’ and ‘Lawrence Hill’ and Imogen can be found through Instagram on ‘tinycovergirl’.