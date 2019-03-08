Advanced search

Potters Bar teacher with cancer diagnosis to walk 1,000 miles for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:26 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 October 2019

Oakmere Primary School teacher Steve Abrams and his sons. Picture: Supplied.

A Potters Bar teacher with a cancer diagnosis will walk 1000 miles for charity.

Steve Abrams will beat the Proclaimers by walking 500 miles and then 500 more for Cancer Research UK.

The Oakmere Primary School sports coach said his own fight with the disease pushed him to "take on something challenging and focusing".

Mr Abrams is also being supported by Year 1 to 6 pupils, who will walk a total of 1,000 miles during different times today.

He said: "I'm doing this so that hopefully other people don't have to suffer this life-changing disease in the future.

"Everyone will have obstacles in their lifetime - it's how we react that defines us.

"So let's walk and talk and raise awareness of the wonderful advances being made in finding a cure, and also in support of the wonderful doctors and nurses who give so much and are so kind and dedicated to helping people suffering with cancer."

Cally Cardines, Cancer Research UK's local fundraising manager for Hertfordshire, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Steve has decided to take on such an inspiring challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

"Walking 1,000 miles isn't an easy thing to do and I hope people are able to join Steve on his journey, whether it's walking a few hundred metres with him, donating to help him hit his target or even just checking in on his Facebook page to wish him luck!

"Steve has been doing lots of preparation and we're sure he is going to have an amazing experience.

"We can't thank Steve enough for his support and want to wish him the very best on his 1,000-mile journey!"

Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer.

Cally said: "We have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, like Steve, without whom we would not be able to fund our research.

Mr Abrams is hoping to raise a total of £10,000 for life-saving research to help more men, women and children in Potters Bar and across the UK survive the disease.

You can donate to him by going to Facebook and searching for 'Steve's fundraiser for Cancer Research UK'.

