Re-appeal for missing Hatfield man

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield in May. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police have re-appealed for help locating a Hatfield man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield town centre on Monday, May 27.

The 57-year-old wears glasses, is around 5ft 9in and is described by police as white.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Stephen or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police's Locate Team via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 713 of 4 June 2019.

If you believe you are with Stephen now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.