'Shop locally but look after each other' as lockdown eases

Published: 4:26 PM April 12, 2021

Lesley Crisp, principal economic development officer at Hertsmere Borough Council, is urging people to stay safe while they shop - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

As non-essential shops, pub gardens, hairdressers, leisure facilities and more reopen, Hertsmere Borough Council is calling on everyone to continue to do their part.

Residents are being asked to continue to keep themselves and others safe by following the mantra of hands, face, space, and staying in the fresh air when with other people.

In addition, residents who do not have coronavirus symptoms have been advised to get a rapid test twice a week.

One in three people with COVID-19 show no symptoms and are potentially spreading the infection without knowing it. Twice-weekly rapid testing, which from this week is available to those without symptoms, enables local teams to find cases and prevent the spread of infection.

Cllr Jim McManus, director of Public Health at Herts County Council, said: "Have fun, shop locally, support local businesses, but please be sensible, respectful and look out for one another.

"That way we can keep COVID-19 case rates low and continue moving along the roadmap and towards the summer we're all hoping for.

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health - Credit: Archant

“We’re calling on all our residents, who don’t have symptoms, to get a rapid test twice a week and play their part in helping us keep case rates low; businesses and schools open and keep our communities safe.

“Getting into the habit of twice-weekly testing as part of our everyday lives will help us all to play our part and do what we can to keep each other safe."

Lesley Crisp, principal economic development officer at Hertsmere Borough Council, said: "It's wonderful to see businesses reopening again after so long unable to operate.

"We really want people to shop locally so they can support their high streets, however, this mustn't come at the expense of people's health.

"Please continue to do all you can to keep yourselves and your community safe. Wear a face covering, wash your hands or use hand sanitiser regularly, maintain social distancing and get tested twice a week.

“By taking these simple steps, we can, hopefully, continue to make our way out of lockdown and go back to something of a normal life.”

To book a rapid test go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/rapidtest