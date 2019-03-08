Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youth performers from Welwyn Hatfield stage sell-out variety showcase for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:59 04 April 2019

Stage Call Community Arts performers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

Stage Call Community Arts performers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

Archant

Performing arts and dance schools from Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City came together to stage a sell-out showcase for charity over the weekend.

Stagecall Community Arts students and principal Emma Russell and KT's Academy principal Katie Perrin conduct the raffle at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.Stagecall Community Arts students and principal Emma Russell and KT's Academy principal Katie Perrin conduct the raffle at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

KT’S Academy, Stagecall Community Arts and The Cameron Show Dancers performed at Breaks Manor Youth Centre and raised almost £1,500 for Cancer Research and the Hatfield community venue.

Youngsters aged from six to 16 entertained a full house in the Stars In Our Herts variety show.

KT’s Academy performed several modern street dance routines, The Cameron Show Dancers daintily graced the stage with Highland dancing, Stagecall Community Arts performed more street dance and songs from musical theatre and teenage magician Henry Wells had more than a few tricks up his sleeve.

KT’s Academy principal Katie Perrin said: “It was a brilliant event to be a part of, the children and support from parents was incredible and amazing talent was showcased on the stage.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

“KT’s Academy look forward to performing at breaks next event.”

Emma Russell of Stagecall said: “Breaks has got a lot going for it: a big stage, lighting, sound system, a DVD projector plus seating for 200 - and we used it all.”

It was the third variety show Breaks Manor has hosted in the past few months and the youth centre invites other performing groups to visit and see the set-up.

A ‘60s themed night is scheduled this Saturday, April 6.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

Stagecall Community Arts perform Les Mis at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.Stagecall Community Arts perform Les Mis at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts elite dance crew Destiny at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.KT's Academy of Performing Arts elite dance crew Destiny at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

The Cameron Show Dancers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.The Cameron Show Dancers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Youth performers from Welwyn Hatfield stage sell-out variety showcase for charity

Stage Call Community Arts performers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Football legends help Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice raise more than £10k

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice.

Oaklands Wolves youngsters start play-offs with big win over rivals Luton

Oaklands Wolves U16s began the Basketball England play-offs with a huge win over rivals Luton.

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists