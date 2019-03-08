Youth performers from Welwyn Hatfield stage sell-out variety showcase for charity

Stage Call Community Arts performers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. Archant

Performing arts and dance schools from Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City came together to stage a sell-out showcase for charity over the weekend.

Stagecall Community Arts students and principal Emma Russell and KT's Academy principal Katie Perrin conduct the raffle at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. Stagecall Community Arts students and principal Emma Russell and KT's Academy principal Katie Perrin conduct the raffle at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

KT’S Academy, Stagecall Community Arts and The Cameron Show Dancers performed at Breaks Manor Youth Centre and raised almost £1,500 for Cancer Research and the Hatfield community venue.

Youngsters aged from six to 16 entertained a full house in the Stars In Our Herts variety show.

KT’s Academy performed several modern street dance routines, The Cameron Show Dancers daintily graced the stage with Highland dancing, Stagecall Community Arts performed more street dance and songs from musical theatre and teenage magician Henry Wells had more than a few tricks up his sleeve.

KT’s Academy principal Katie Perrin said: “It was a brilliant event to be a part of, the children and support from parents was incredible and amazing talent was showcased on the stage.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

“KT’s Academy look forward to performing at breaks next event.”

Emma Russell of Stagecall said: “Breaks has got a lot going for it: a big stage, lighting, sound system, a DVD projector plus seating for 200 - and we used it all.”

It was the third variety show Breaks Manor has hosted in the past few months and the youth centre invites other performing groups to visit and see the set-up.

A ‘60s themed night is scheduled this Saturday, April 6.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. KT's Academy of Performing Arts students at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

Stagecall Community Arts perform Les Mis at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. Stagecall Community Arts perform Les Mis at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

KT's Academy of Performing Arts elite dance crew Destiny at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham. KT's Academy of Performing Arts elite dance crew Destiny at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.