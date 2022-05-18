News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stand Up Project to support and give voice to young people of mixed heritage in Welwyn Hatfield area

Gopika Madhu

Published: 12:15 PM May 18, 2022
Stand Up Project designed to support young people of Black African, Caribbean, and mixed heritage in Welwyn Hatfield area.

Stand Up Project designed to support and give voice to young people of Black African, Caribbean, and mixed heritage in Welwyn Hatfield area. - Credit: Ulrike Mai

A new initiative has been set up to support young people of Black African, Caribbean or mixed heritage in the Welwyn Hatfield area.

The Stand Up Project has been set up by youth organisation Services for Young People at the Hatfield Young People’s Centre for people aged 11 to 17 to share and discuss issues that impact them, while giving them a voice on relevant topics such as diversity and inequality.  

Young people will be able to explore the challenges and issues that they may face on a daily basis, gain access to information, and receive advice and guidance from qualified youth workers on multiple topics. 

They will also receive support with planning their net steps and identifying and fulfilling their future goals.  

The project is free to take part in and takes place every Tuesday from 6-8pm with mandatory booking.  

To contact the service and find out more, go to: servicesforyoungpeople.org

You can also Tel: 01992 588220 or text 07860 065173, email: sfyp.welwynhatfield@hertfordshire.gov.uk. 

