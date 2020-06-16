Welwyn Hatfield teacher 3D prints and donates visors to support healthcare workers

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School Archant

A teacher at a Wewlyn Garden City secondary school has been supporting local care workers by creating more than 180 face visors.

Nurses from Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage, using visors created by Mark. Picture: Destiny Care Support Nurses from Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage, using visors created by Mark. Picture: Destiny Care Support

Mark Beevor, a Design & Technology teacher at Stanborough School, saw an opportunity to put his expertise in design into practise by using the school’s 3D printer to create PPE for organisations within Welwyn Hatfield.

Mark, a teacher at the school for six years, said: “I had to find a design that would work on a 3D printer. I found out that every D&T teacher in the country was making visors. I went into school and spent a morning testing designs and making prototypes. The next day, with my laptop and 3D printer, I started production. Two days later, I had my first batch completed and ready for delivery to where they were needed.”

One of the first organisations to benefit from Mark’s visors Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage. For centre manager Lynsey Ockenden, Mark’s contribution was “a valuable contribution” to support her critical workers.

Lynsey said: “This has been a very challenging time for us and, like many other organisations, we are trying to keep our carers safe. With the donation of Mark’s visors, our carers have been able to safely carry out the care to our residents but, crucially, to spend time with them sitting, chatting and helping more while their families have been unable to.

Paramedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Picture: Stanborough School Paramedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Picture: Stanborough School

Paramedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Although his team were well stocked with medically approved visors, the additional PPE he donated would relieve the pressure on the need to use medical-grade visors already available and would prove ‘essential’ to colleagues in other settings.

“Thank you to Mark for the very kind gift of PPE equipment, Jordan said: “Our ambulance crews wear medical-grade PPE when dealing with patients, so we have donated this equipment to NHS England for distribution to help NHS and social care staff stay safe in non-clinical environments. Your donation means staff can remain safe without placing further pressure on medical-grade PPE supplies.”

Other organisations in the Welwyn and Hatfield borough have also benefited from Mark’s donations of PPE, include the Peartree and Parkway GP surgeries and St Audrey’s Care Home in Hatfield.

Stanborough School’s Headteacher Merry John said: “Mark was so committed to this role and extremely willing to support members of the community and local NHS organisations in particular. We experienced more demand, but this didn’t deter Mark’s enthusiasm. He was again very supportive and willing to go to great lengths to produce more visors, as well as distribute them to the teams needing them.”

Merry added: “Even though we were on lockdown, the positive feedback from staff, students, their parents and the wider community was overwhelming based on our school’s social media pages. We ensured that Mark always felt supported, appreciated and valued for the amazing job he was doing during this very turbulent time.”

Mark hopes that this effort would remind his and other students within the wider community that it is important to think of, help and support others.

“I hope my experience will help me enthuse students about how they can solve real problems and use technology in the real world.” Mark added.