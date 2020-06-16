Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield teacher 3D prints and donates visors to support healthcare workers

PUBLISHED: 11:13 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 16 June 2020

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School

Archant

A teacher at a Wewlyn Garden City secondary school has been supporting local care workers by creating more than 180 face visors.

Nurses from Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage, using visors created by Mark. Picture: Destiny Care SupportNurses from Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage, using visors created by Mark. Picture: Destiny Care Support

Mark Beevor, a Design & Technology teacher at Stanborough School, saw an opportunity to put his expertise in design into practise by using the school’s 3D printer to create PPE for organisations within Welwyn Hatfield.

Mark, a teacher at the school for six years, said: “I had to find a design that would work on a 3D printer. I found out that every D&T teacher in the country was making visors. I went into school and spent a morning testing designs and making prototypes. The next day, with my laptop and 3D printer, I started production. Two days later, I had my first batch completed and ready for delivery to where they were needed.”

One of the first organisations to benefit from Mark’s visors Destiny Care Support, a care home for the elderly in Stevenage. For centre manager Lynsey Ockenden, Mark’s contribution was “a valuable contribution” to support her critical workers.

Lynsey said: “This has been a very challenging time for us and, like many other organisations, we are trying to keep our carers safe. With the donation of Mark’s visors, our carers have been able to safely carry out the care to our residents but, crucially, to spend time with them sitting, chatting and helping more while their families have been unable to.

Paramedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Picture: Stanborough SchoolParamedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Picture: Stanborough School

You may also want to watch:

Paramedic Jordan Quicke was also a recipient of Mark’s visors. Although his team were well stocked with medically approved visors, the additional PPE he donated would relieve the pressure on the need to use medical-grade visors already available and would prove ‘essential’ to colleagues in other settings.

“Thank you to Mark for the very kind gift of PPE equipment, Jordan said: “Our ambulance crews wear medical-grade PPE when dealing with patients, so we have donated this equipment to NHS England for distribution to help NHS and social care staff stay safe in non-clinical environments. Your donation means staff can remain safe without placing further pressure on medical-grade PPE supplies.”

Other organisations in the Welwyn and Hatfield borough have also benefited from Mark’s donations of PPE, include the Peartree and Parkway GP surgeries and St Audrey’s Care Home in Hatfield.

Stanborough School’s Headteacher Merry John said: “Mark was so committed to this role and extremely willing to support members of the community and local NHS organisations in particular. We experienced more demand, but this didn’t deter Mark’s enthusiasm. He was again very supportive and willing to go to great lengths to produce more visors, as well as distribute them to the teams needing them.”

Merry added: “Even though we were on lockdown, the positive feedback from staff, students, their parents and the wider community was overwhelming based on our school’s social media pages. We ensured that Mark always felt supported, appreciated and valued for the amazing job he was doing during this very turbulent time.”

Mark hopes that this effort would remind his and other students within the wider community that it is important to think of, help and support others.

“I hope my experience will help me enthuse students about how they can solve real problems and use technology in the real world.” Mark added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield teacher 3D prints and donates visors to support healthcare workers

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School

Historic Hatfield estate set to welcome back visitors to park and gardens

The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

Hatfield market given green light to reopen

Hatfield Market. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up: Punk in Drublic stage announced

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

Bottled water and white gloves replaces prosecco as Welwyn Garden City bridal shop reopens

Appointments are now open only for the bride to be and one guest, the rest will be able to join in via Facetime/Zoom. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24