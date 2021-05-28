News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
School 'extremely grateful' after donation to help pupils learn instruments

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:17 AM May 28, 2021   
Stanborough School

Stanborough School pupils will be able to learn an instrument more easily after recieveing a donation - Credit: Stanborough School

Stanborough School students will be further encouraged to take up a musical instrument after a generous donation from The Arts Society Welwyn Garden.

A total of £500 was donated by the society to allow Year 7 students to start learning an orchestral instrument.

Elle Jackson, leader for music at the school, said: “This very generous donation will allow us to encourage a higher number of students to learn to play an orchestral instrument for the first time, free of concern for the cost."

The Arts Society Welwyn Garden supports young arts in the community and working with schools such as Stanborough.

Cheryl Kellaway, chairwoman of the society, said: “We are a non-profit society, and are funded by our membership. We hope to provide a second tranche of money for more lessons later in the year."

Mrs John, headteacher at Stanborough said, “We are extremely grateful for the support of The Arts Society Welwyn Garden. This has allowed us to provide an even more enriched curriculum in the area of the arts for our students at Stanborough”.

Welwyn Garden City News

