Litter-louts blighting beauty spot, says dog walker
- Credit: Laurence Webb
Urgent action is needed to tackle the blight of littering at WGC's Stanborough Park, a dog walker has demanded.
Laurence Webb has called on the WHT to raise the issue of rubbish being dumped by visitors to the beauty spot, and encourage people to clean up after themselves.
"There are literally hundreds of individual pieces of litter, many single-use plastics, which are scattered around the grass, bushes, trees and even river. Aside from being an eye-sore and rather depressing, such rubbish poses a threat to both wildlife and pets.
"Many dog walkers use Stanborough Park, and my dog sadly needed a stomach operation once as a result of eating a corn-on-the-cob husk, which are potentially lethal for dogs. Needless to say, most of the plastic will not biodegrade organically for thousands of years.
"I have raised my concerns with GLL who manage Splashlands and the surrounding parkland, as well as some local councillors, but why does GLL not recognise that they have a serious problem and review the type and quantity of bins that they provide?
"Why do they not try to collect rubbish at the end of the day during busy times and has the council issued any fines to members of the public littering irresponsibly? Do the local 'litter rangers' still exist and have they had any impact?
"Finally, why do some members of the public think it's acceptable to litter in this way? And if they do this, what other kinds of anti-social behaviour do they also think is okay?"
Most Read
- 1 Hatfield House slammed on TripAdvisor for Michael Bublé concert chaos
- 2 Hatfield man jailed for sexually assaulting two women
- 3 'Dangerous' traffic reported after Michael Bublé concert
- 4 13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Hatfield
- 5 Campaigners shocked by developer’s heritage claims at BioPark inquiry
- 6 Plans rejected for view-ruining Welwyn Garden City 5G mast
- 7 WHBC rejects demands for additional sites in Local Plan
- 8 Police in Hertfordshire call off search for missing 24-year-old man
- 9 IN PICTURES: More than 17,000 festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022
- 10 Thameslink and Great Northern's strike timetable for the East unveiled
A GLL spokesperson said: “Splashlands is a very popular free public attraction in Stanborough Park that is drawing record numbers of people in the summer weather.
“We always try to proactively manage litter here and in the surrounding park to create a more attractive and safe environment for visitors.
“Litter bins are emptied twice a week and we are collecting two skips of litter every week – we are collecting as much as we can with available resources.
“Our visitors can help us keep the environment clean. We’d ask them to use the bins provided and if they are full, to take their rubbish home - as is the advice in our National Parks.”