Litter-louts blighting beauty spot, says dog walker

Urgent action is needed to tackle the blight of littering at WGC's Stanborough Park, a dog walker has demanded.

Laurence Webb has called on the WHT to raise the issue of rubbish being dumped by visitors to the beauty spot, and encourage people to clean up after themselves.

"There are literally hundreds of individual pieces of litter, many single-use plastics, which are scattered around the grass, bushes, trees and even river. Aside from being an eye-sore and rather depressing, such rubbish poses a threat to both wildlife and pets.

Rubbish left behind by visitors to Stanborough Park. - Credit: Laurence Webb

"Many dog walkers use Stanborough Park, and my dog sadly needed a stomach operation once as a result of eating a corn-on-the-cob husk, which are potentially lethal for dogs. Needless to say, most of the plastic will not biodegrade organically for thousands of years.

"I have raised my concerns with GLL who manage Splashlands and the surrounding parkland, as well as some local councillors, but why does GLL not recognise that they have a serious problem and review the type and quantity of bins that they provide?

"Why do they not try to collect rubbish at the end of the day during busy times and has the council issued any fines to members of the public littering irresponsibly? Do the local 'litter rangers' still exist and have they had any impact?

Overflowing rubbish bins at Stanborough Park. - Credit: Laurence Webb

"Finally, why do some members of the public think it's acceptable to litter in this way? And if they do this, what other kinds of anti-social behaviour do they also think is okay?"

A GLL spokesperson said: “Splashlands is a very popular free public attraction in Stanborough Park that is drawing record numbers of people in the summer weather.

“We always try to proactively manage litter here and in the surrounding park to create a more attractive and safe environment for visitors.

“Litter bins are emptied twice a week and we are collecting two skips of litter every week – we are collecting as much as we can with available resources.

“Our visitors can help us keep the environment clean. We’d ask them to use the bins provided and if they are full, to take their rubbish home - as is the advice in our National Parks.”



