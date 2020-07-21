Rangers introduced at Stanborough Park to combat littering and overcrowding

Cllr Terry Mitchinson with the team from Park Guard. Picture: WHBC Archant

A new team of park rangers patrolled Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park this past weekend as part of a package of measures being introduced to encourage more responsible use of the area.

This follows a surge of visitors to the site since the start of lockdown, especially at weekends, which has seen the park struggling to cope.

Provided by Park Guard, the rangers will help manage the issues associated with such high volumes of people, including overcrowding, littering, and the increasing use of barbecues.

Part-funded by raising non-resident parking fees, the rangers will be posted at the entrance and in hotspot areas to remind everyone of their responsibilities in helping to keep the park safe and clean.

The council and park operators GLL also installed engaging new anti-littering signage last week, encouraging people not to drop their rubbish.

Free bin bags will continue to be handed out by the ranger team who will have enforcement powers to be used as a last resort to stop visitors barbecuing.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “I’ve been making regular trips to Stanborough for over 50 years so I found it troubling to hear recently that these issues have put people off from visiting; I want Welwyn Hatfield residents to know that we’ve listened to them.

“We’re introducing the rangers as a friendly, reassuring presence. Their first job is speaking with people to ask for their support and I do believe the vast majority want to do the right thing.

“I’d also like to thank our partners, GLL. Its team has worked flat out to tackle many challenges, during one of the most difficult times for the park that I can remember. I’m confident the extra measures we’re putting in place will make for an enjoyable, peaceful summer for all down at the lakes.”

The rangers will be at the park every weekend until the end of August.

The new parking charges are set to be implemented for non-residents from Saturday July 25:

Up to 1 Hour - £1.50 (currently £1.50)

Up to 3 Hours - £6.00 (currently £3.50)

Up to 24 Hours - £10.00 (currently £5.00).