Advanced search

Rangers introduced at Stanborough Park to combat littering and overcrowding

PUBLISHED: 09:26 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 21 July 2020

Cllr Terry Mitchinson with the team from Park Guard. Picture: WHBC

Cllr Terry Mitchinson with the team from Park Guard. Picture: WHBC

Archant

A new team of park rangers patrolled Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park this past weekend as part of a package of measures being introduced to encourage more responsible use of the area.

The new Stanborough Park rangers. Picture: WHBCThe new Stanborough Park rangers. Picture: WHBC

This follows a surge of visitors to the site since the start of lockdown, especially at weekends, which has seen the park struggling to cope.

Provided by Park Guard, the rangers will help manage the issues associated with such high volumes of people, including overcrowding, littering, and the increasing use of barbecues.

Part-funded by raising non-resident parking fees, the rangers will be posted at the entrance and in hotspot areas to remind everyone of their responsibilities in helping to keep the park safe and clean.

The council and park operators GLL also installed engaging new anti-littering signage last week, encouraging people not to drop their rubbish.

The new Stanborough Park rangers. Picture: WHBCThe new Stanborough Park rangers. Picture: WHBC

Free bin bags will continue to be handed out by the ranger team who will have enforcement powers to be used as a last resort to stop visitors barbecuing.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “I’ve been making regular trips to Stanborough for over 50 years so I found it troubling to hear recently that these issues have put people off from visiting; I want Welwyn Hatfield residents to know that we’ve listened to them.

“We’re introducing the rangers as a friendly, reassuring presence. Their first job is speaking with people to ask for their support and I do believe the vast majority want to do the right thing.

“I’d also like to thank our partners, GLL. Its team has worked flat out to tackle many challenges, during one of the most difficult times for the park that I can remember. I’m confident the extra measures we’re putting in place will make for an enjoyable, peaceful summer for all down at the lakes.”

The rangers will be at the park every weekend until the end of August.

The new parking charges are set to be implemented for non-residents from Saturday July 25:

Up to 1 Hour - £1.50 (currently £1.50)

Up to 3 Hours - £6.00 (currently £3.50)

Up to 24 Hours - £10.00 (currently £5.00).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Rangers introduced at Stanborough Park to combat littering and overcrowding

Cllr Terry Mitchinson with the team from Park Guard. Picture: WHBC

A414 road near Hatfield reopens after crews tackle car fire

The car fire had closed the A414 Hertford Road near Hatfield. Picture: HCC/Google Maps

County Council addresses petition to return Welwyn High Street back to two-way traffic

Welwyn High Street is currently running as a one way system. Picture: Colin Johnson

Ricci Crace becomes new assistant at Welwyn Garden City as club re-sign nine for new season

Ricci Crace has been promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WGC FC

Car fire closes A414 westbound near Hatfield

The fire has closed the A414 Hertford Road near Hatfield. Picture: HCC/Google Maps