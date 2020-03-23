Welwyn Hatfield parks stay open while gyms close

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

In line with the Government’s response to COVID-19, gyms have been shut since Friday across Welwyn Hatfield including at WGC’s Gosling, Hatfield Leisure Centre and Potters Bar’s Furzefield Leisure Centre.

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Gym membership direct debits have been frozen, which means no further payments will be taken from your account and annual memberships will be extended from Friday.

However parks and playing fields – including Stanborough Park, Oakmere Park and Ellenbrook Fields – will remain open for the time being.

If you are looking to take a stroll, residents are encouraged to stay two metres apart while using the parks.

After the weekend, when UK crowds were seen socialising in close proximity – including at Stanborough lakes – the Government is not ruling out additional measures to prevent people from gathering.

Speaking on the BBC, on Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, said: “Its incredibly unfair for people to go and socialise in the way that we’ve seen.”

The National Trust, which operates Morvern Park in Potters Bar and Shaw’s Corner in Welwyn, said it will close all of its gated gardens and parks like Shaw’s to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but Morvern is still open.

Director general Hilary McGrady said: “Despite our desire to keep our outdoor spaces open, the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors has to be our top priority.

“Having observed the numbers visiting our properties today and I am no longer convinced we can maintain social distancing.

Ellenbrook playing fields is in between St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: John Andrews. Ellenbrook playing fields is in between St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: John Andrews.

“We have now sadly taken the decision to close all of our parks and gardens, in addition to our houses, shops and cafes, to avoid crowding that puts social distancing at risk.

A spokesperson for GLL/Better, which runs Hatfield Swim Centre and Gosling said: “We hope to welcome you back as soon as it’s safe to do so. Stay safe and well, from us all at Better.”

They added: “We have been overwhelmed by your support and positivity – we really couldn’t have got through the last week without you.”

Furzefield gym, managed by InspireAll, said in a statement: “We will be contacting all members via email or letter to advise you of further details.”

Morven Park, Potters Bar Morven Park, Potters Bar

