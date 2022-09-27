Blue Badge holders fined for visiting Stanborough Lakes

Blue Badge holders who are usually exempt from parking charges are being warned to think twice before visiting Stanborough Lakes.

It comes following a spate of unexpected fines being imposed on visitors to the popular beauty spot.

Joyce Stubbs visited the lakes with her adult daughter - who is both visually-impaired and brain-damaged - for an outing with the St Albans Daylight Club in early August.

Joyce parked in a wheelchair designated spot behind the café and they joined other club members for a couple of hours using adaptive bicycles, tandems and tricycles.

But then three weeks later she received a parking fine from the company who manage car park fines on behalf of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

She said: “I received a parking fine from Gemini Parking Solutions – who solve nothing for disabled people.

“An appeal on their website does not acknowledge the existence of Blue Badges and is disregarded.

"Only a phone call to Stanborough call centre finally led to the cancellation of the parking fine without a proper apology from Gemini Parking Solutions.”

A later visit to Stanborough Lakes by the Daylight Club minibus saw them follow all the requested procedures, including registering on arrival.

But despite their efforts the minibus was also issued with a parking fine.

Joyce added: “Disabled visitors to Stanborough, please approach with caution! It appears that only those Blue Badge holders who are able to stand up for their rights under the Equalities Act of 2010 are to be treated equally. Others can pay a £100 fine."

Salpi Gulbekian, the coordinator of St Albans Daylight Club, said: “I am very upset and distressed by the parking situation, which in our case still has not been resolved. I didn't even get much help when I phoned and found the lady I spoke to was completely indifferent.

“It has seriously made me anxious to return to Stanborough because I logged my Blue Badges at the café, displayed them on the bus and called the number on the office door to register them. What more could I have done?"

Salpi is concerned that the other disabled group she regularly takes to Stanborough might also receive a fine: “I really don't need all this anxiety when I have valid Blue Badges.

“A £100 fine is a lot for any charity or individual and waiting to hear the outcome is really not good for me or anyone else's mental health. The fact that you cannot speak to anyone at Gemini Parking just adds to the stress I am currently experiencing.”

- Credit: Gopika Madhu

Joyce added: “The coordinator’s words are a sad reflection of how so many commercial organisations view the disabled population. If they have been aiming to antagonise differently abled people and their helpers, then they have certainly succeeded.

“I would certainly not return to Stanborough Lakes unless the local council can see its way to recognising and welcoming disabled visitors, instead of ignoring our Blue Badges and failing to understand our members' needs."

Joyce added that Stanborough Lakes management team tried to defend Gemini Parking Solutions on the grounds that their software had a glitch over changes in parking restrictions over the summer.

She added: “Perhaps they should have considered the easier, more humane solution, instructing the parking wardens patrolling the site to recognise the existence of disabled members of the community and their Blue Badges, not issue them with fines.

- Credit: Gopika Madhu

“The local council should be aware that palming off their parking responsibilities onto a company operating faceless technology is hardly meeting the needs of the wider community. Who benefits other than Gemini?”

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “We are aware there have been some problems with the car park payment machines at Stanborough Park. The council and GLL are working hard to see how we can rectify this and make it a much better experience for visitors.

“In the meantime, there are a number of ways to pay for car park tickets at the park – through Y-Pay (via the App); over the phone; using the pay and display machines; and through Google/ Apple Pay, which has been recently introduced.”