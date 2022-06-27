New safety signage installed at Stanborough Lakes

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council teamed up with Herts Fire & Rescue Service and leisure contractor GLL to install the signs. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Stanborough Lakes has become a safer place for visitors after 27 new signs were installed to help direct emergency services to your location.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council teamed up with Herts Fire and Rescue Service and leisure contractor GLL to unveil the new what3words signs at a water safety event on Thursday.

The signs are positioned around the park and are designed to help direct emergency services to a location quickly.

The community safety day was held during Drowning Prevention Week, with HFRS showcasing its water rescue capabilities, while encouraging residents to be water aware and informing them about what to do in the event of an incident.

“We are proud to play our part in ensuring our communities have a safe summer,” said Steve Holton from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue.

“We recognise how vitally important it is for people to know how to stay safe near water and we want everybody to enjoy all of the fun and benefits of being in and around water but be educated on how to do that safely.”

“The Drowning Prevention Week campaign is crucial this year. Throughout 2020 and 2021, young people have missed out on the vital opportunity to swim, leaving a dramatic gap in school swimming and water safety education.”

Over 400 people accidentally drown in the UK and Ireland every year and many more suffer injury, sometimes life-changing, when they survive drowning.

“Swimming in the lakes to cool off in the summer may be tempting but it’s very easy to get into difficulty,” said Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure and community.

“The new what3word signs in Stanborough will also provide reassurance to visitors, making it easier to direct friends, family or even the emergency services to their location.”

“Stanborough Park is a popular place, and the lakes facilitate a variety of activities to enjoy, especially over the summer months,” added inspector Andrew Palfreyman, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“This event has been a good opportunity to remind the public that if you are careful and mindful of water safety, tragedies can be easily prevented.

“If you do come across a water emergency, dial 999 straight away. Don’t attempt to get into the water yourself to rescue someone – the chances are that you’ll need to be rescued too.”