Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

PUBLISHED: 18:42 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 16 March 2019

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

A seven-year-old child was rescued from a lake in Welwyn Garden City after a vehicle had rolled into the water at Stanborough Park.

Two fire engines from Welwyn GC and Stevenage, as well as a Water Rescue Unit from Hatfield attended the scene.

The child was rescue from inside the vehicle without any injuries and was passed into the care of ambulance scenes who also attended.

A number of other people who got into the water to try and help have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Chief fire officer Darryl Keen said: “The first crews on scene worked quickly to secure the vehicle and gain access.

“There is no doubt that were it not for their swift actions the outcome here would have considerably worse.

“I am extremely proud of the actions of my crews.”

This newspaper is awaiting further comment from the police.

