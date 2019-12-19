Advanced search

18-year-old needs stitches after 'slash wound' in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:05 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 20 December 2019

A man was stabbed at student housing. Picture: Helen Drake.

An 18-year-old man sustained a slash wound to his arm after a fight in Hatfield yesterday.

At around 3am, a group of people at the University of Hertfordshire's student housing in Newton Court, Roberts Way got into a fight.

During this incident, a man sustained a slash wound to his arm and needed stitches.

Police say enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/113611/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

