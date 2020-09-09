Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school Archant

Hatfield’s St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School has confirmed that there has been one positive COVID-19 case in Year 6.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The school has carefully followed the advice from Primary Health England and the children and staff in the Year 6 bubble were sent home.

Pupils and staff are now having to self-isolate and to continue their learning online until Tuesday, September 22.

Headteacher Mairead Waugh said: “The school continues to place the safety of its pupils and wider school community at the centre of all decisions that are made with the support of PHE and Hertfordshire County Council.”