Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar children create Remembrance displays

Children at St John's Nursery hide poppies in Oakmere, Potters Bar. Picture: St John's Nursery Archant

Schools in Welwyn Hatfield decided to do what they can to celebrate Remembrance Day, knowing they could not remember the fallen in the usual way this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Welwyn Remembrance Day tree. Picture: Supplied. Welwyn Remembrance Day tree. Picture: Supplied.

Fiona Morrall, a teacher at St. Mary’s CE Primary School in Welwyn, explained: “We wanted to create a whole school art display and thought the upcoming Remembrance Day would be something that the children could relate to.

“Every year we observe the two minutes silence on November 11, usually as a whole school.

“However, as this year is different, we thought it would be nice to have a focal point for each class to visit and spend some time reflecting and remembering this important occasion.

“Each child designed and created their own poppy using different materials, skills and techniques. The poppies have been hung on our tree of remembrance, which has been placed in the school hall for everyone to see and enjoy including visitors through the window.”

Creswick Primary and Nursery School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Creswick Creswick Primary and Nursery School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Creswick

A WGC school, Creswick Primary & Nursery School, also joined in to remember those who have given their lives to this country.

Sarah Washington, school business manager at Creswick, said: “We believe it is important to mark this event and even though we couldn’t physically come together as a school to do so, the children have worked in their individual classes to create this display to share with the local community and pay our respect to those lost. Each class created a wreath and these have been displayed on the front gates and pathway fences for families to see as they follow our current one way system.”

St Johns Nursery Playgroup from Potters Bar has made the day more interactive by hiding some hand made poppies, made by the children and staff, at the nursery.

They are hoping that local residents from Oakmere Estate will find them and take a photo of what they have found, keep it for their families and discuss why we celebrate Remembrance Day with poppies.

Many from the Royal British Legion are also unable to sell poppies during the pandemic, but you can buy some online at britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/shop/poppies-by-donation.