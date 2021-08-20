Church to celebrate community role with flower and art festival

Published: 11:16 AM August 20, 2021

A church in Hatfield is set to celebrate its place in the community with a flower, music and art festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

St Luke’s in St Albans Road East will be welcoming people with colourful displays from 1pm to 4pm through August 28 to August 30, with the show’s theme of ‘An Oasis of Peace and Beauty in the Community’ highlighting the church’s place in the town.

“After more than a year of keeping our distance, missing loved ones and missing out on social opportunities, we thought what better way to bring the community together than filling our little church with flowers, music and art,” said team member Caroline Wilson.

The festival will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: St Luke's

Joining the St Luke’s flower team are displays from Countess Anne School, St Michael’s Church in Birchwood and St Etheldreda’s Church in Old Hatfield.

Artwork from members of the Hatfield Art Club will be put on display, while music will be provided by a variety of performers from our area, ranging from strings to the ukulele.

Tea and a slice of cake will also be on offer to visitors.

Explaining more about the church, Caroline continued: “St Luke’s flower team fill the church with flowers most weeks, helping the space to feel loved and welcoming.

“But this bank holiday will be extra special, as other teams from around Hatfield join us to put on extra special displays.

“Our lovely little church on the roundabout has been a place to visit for peace, quiet and remembrance throughout the years.

“Every Saturday and Sunday, the doors are open not just for regular service, but also as a space to sit and reflect or light a candle for a loved one.”

Built by the Third Marquis of Salisbury in 1877, St Luke’s started as a cemetery church before putting on regular Sunday services from 1888.

Holy communion takes place at the church every Sunday from 11.30am, while an online service takes place at 9.30am.

To find out more about St Luke’s and sister church St Etheldreda, visit stetheldreda.org.