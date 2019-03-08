Advanced search

Historical church near Welwyn has lead stolen from roof

PUBLISHED: 16:33 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 06 September 2019

The overlay is now hanging off the roof of the Ayot (Palladian) St Lawrence Church after some of its lead was stripped. Picture: Supplied.

A historical church near Welwyn had part of its lead roof stolen last month.

Ayot St Lawrence. Picture: Chris DowsettAyot St Lawrence. Picture: Chris Dowsett

Lead from the new Ayot (Palladian) St Lawrence Church near Bibbs Hall Lane, Ayot St Lawrence, was stripped from the roof sometime between Wednesday, August 28, and Saturday, August 31.

The Greek revival church was designed by Nicholas Revett and built in 1778.

According to the church, the neo-classical columns are supposed to resemble the Temple of Apollo on the Greek island of Delos, which Mr Revett had visited and illustrated in the book Antiquities of Athens.

A spokeswoman for the church said they feel "violated" by the incident.

She explained that if the Palladian does not have another theft then it will able to fix the church with a combination of its own income and insurance.

But, if not, she said "we will not be financially viable" - which could put the church in danger of closing.

Police are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information should visit herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78971/19.

Alternatively, anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

