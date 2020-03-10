'Little hero' from Lemsford raises £600 for liver disease charity

Wear Yellow Day - St John's C of E Primary School Lemsford. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Pupils from a Lemsford primary school dressed up in yellow on Friday in support of Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) and their classmate.

Nine-year-old Daniel Harrison, who dressed up as a bannana, raised £350 at St John's C of E Primary School, £600 overall with donations from family and friends, by getting pupils to take part in CLDF's Big Yellow Friday.

Daniel was just 10 weeks old when he was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome which can affect many different parts of the body including liver, heart, kidneys, eyes, face and bones.

Alagille syndrome affects around 1 in every 50,000 life births.

Shortly after the diagnosis Daniel's mother Amy was introduced to CLDF, who offer support for families and their children from the early stages right into adult life.

Amy said: 'It has been amazing for our family. We have attended conference days where we learnt more about liver disease, picnics with fellow families, science days and christmas parties.

'They have also been there at the end of the phone for the days when the results do not come back as you had hoped.

'Meeting up with families dealing with the same struggles as yourself is essential and for that day you all feel 'normal'.'

Previously the family have raised funds and awareness through cake sales, Daniel's older brother Tom will be getting his legs waxed and Amy carried out a sky dive.

Daniel is now fully aware of his condition and wanted to become involved in the charity work, which is why he suggested dressing up as a banana at school for Big Yellow Friday.

Amy added: 'Daniel has been through so much in his life already. Operations, frequent hospital visits, tests and many daily medications but none of this worries him. He is such a brave and happy boy and takes everything in his stride.

'There were times, especially in the early days, when his future looked bleak but to see how far he has come and what he can achieve makes me proud beyond words. He is my little hero.

'We are unsure of what the future will hold for Daniel, if he will require heart surgery or a liver transplant as he grows up but we have learnt to take one day at a time. For now he is doing well and that's all we can ask for.

'I would like to thank St Johns school for all their support and kindness they have shown Daniel since he started in reception. All staff are amazing and I could not wish for a more nutruring place for Daniel to learn.'