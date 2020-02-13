Headteacher to complete wing walk to raise funds for school

Headteacher Simon Horleston will be completing the feat to raise money for his school's playground. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Digswell headteacher has lost 15kg in order to do a charity wing walk to raise funds for his school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St John's C of E Primary School headteacher, Simon Horleston, is aiming high with his latest fundraising effort: a sponsored wing walk to raise money for new playground facilities.

The stunt will take place on Saturday, June 20th at 3pm at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Essex, where Mr Horleston will climb aboard a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane.

The aircraft will fly at speeds of up to 135mph, at a height varying between 100 and 700 feet

He said: "I expect the children at St John's to aim high, confront their biggest challenges and reach new heights - so it's only fair that I do the same.

You may also want to watch:

"I developed a fear of flying a few years ago, so this will test me to my limits.

"The playground is such a vital part of the school, but we cannot afford to develop it without additional funds."

The school is aiming to raise £35,000 to improve the playground facilities, to provide better opportunities for the children to be active.

Mr Horleston has been hitting the gym before school and changed his diet in order to lose weight and boost his fitness ahead of the wing walk.

He added: "Wing walkers are required to land on the scales at under 77kg, 12 stone 2lb, but when I first considered this challenge six months ago I weighed 91.4kg.

"I've lost 15kg, 2 stone 5lb, in training to date, so I've definitely earned my wings."

You can sponsor Mr Horleston at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stjohnsdigswell.