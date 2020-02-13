Advanced search

Headteacher to complete wing walk to raise funds for school

PUBLISHED: 07:50 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 13 February 2020

Headteacher Simon Horleston will be completing the feat to raise money for his school's playground. Picture: Supplied

Headteacher Simon Horleston will be completing the feat to raise money for his school's playground. Picture: Supplied

A Digswell headteacher has lost 15kg in order to do a charity wing walk to raise funds for his school.

St John's C of E Primary School headteacher, Simon Horleston, is aiming high with his latest fundraising effort: a sponsored wing walk to raise money for new playground facilities.

The stunt will take place on Saturday, June 20th at 3pm at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Essex, where Mr Horleston will climb aboard a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane.

The aircraft will fly at speeds of up to 135mph, at a height varying between 100 and 700 feet

He said: "I expect the children at St John's to aim high, confront their biggest challenges and reach new heights - so it's only fair that I do the same.

"I developed a fear of flying a few years ago, so this will test me to my limits.

"The playground is such a vital part of the school, but we cannot afford to develop it without additional funds."

The school is aiming to raise £35,000 to improve the playground facilities, to provide better opportunities for the children to be active.

Mr Horleston has been hitting the gym before school and changed his diet in order to lose weight and boost his fitness ahead of the wing walk.

He added: "Wing walkers are required to land on the scales at under 77kg, 12 stone 2lb, but when I first considered this challenge six months ago I weighed 91.4kg.

"I've lost 15kg, 2 stone 5lb, in training to date, so I've definitely earned my wings."

You can sponsor Mr Horleston at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stjohnsdigswell.

