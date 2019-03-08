You can learn how to save a life in Stevenage and Potters Bar

Less than one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital, according to the British Heart Foundation. Picture: St John Ambulance. Archant

A lifesaving course will be held in Potters Bar today and in Stevenage tomorrow.

St John Ambulance, as part of its 2019 Restart A Heart campaign, is running courses on CPR and how to deliver shocks with a defibrillator.

Brian Heron-Edmends, district manager for St John Ambulance in Hertfordshire, said: "It's vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests.

"By ensuring that more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene".

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will take place on October 16 from 8pm to 10pm in St John House, The Walk, Potters Bar and on October 17 from 7pm to 9pm in St John Ambulance, The White House, Argyle Way, Stevenage.

To find out more please visit sja.org.uk/restartaheart.