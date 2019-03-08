Advanced search

You can learn how to save a life in Stevenage and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 October 2019

Less than one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital, according to the British Heart Foundation. Picture: St John Ambulance.

Less than one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital, according to the British Heart Foundation. Picture: St John Ambulance.

Archant

A lifesaving course will be held in Potters Bar today and in Stevenage tomorrow.

St John Ambulance, as part of its 2019 Restart A Heart campaign, is running courses on CPR and how to deliver shocks with a defibrillator.

You may also want to watch:

Brian Heron-Edmends, district manager for St John Ambulance in Hertfordshire, said: "It's vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests.

"By ensuring that more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene".

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will take place on October 16 from 8pm to 10pm in St John House, The Walk, Potters Bar and on October 17 from 7pm to 9pm in St John Ambulance, The White House, Argyle Way, Stevenage.

To find out more please visit sja.org.uk/restartaheart.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Lane closure on M25 due to crash near Potters Bar

Delays of up to 30 minutes after crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Lane closure on M25 due to crash near Potters Bar

Delays of up to 30 minutes after crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

You can learn how to save a life in Stevenage and Potters Bar

Less than one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital, according to the British Heart Foundation. Picture: St John Ambulance.

Want to adopt? Head to Hatfield today!

Last year, a total of 44 Hertfordshire children were placed for adoption. Picture: Pixabay.

Potters Bar Town out to make memories as visit of Barnet and BBC grip town in FA Cup fever

Potters Bar Town are hoping for more celebrations when they take on Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Super seven from Welwyn against St Neots as play-off hopes are boosted

Elliot Bailey hit a hat-trick for Welwyn Garden City against St Neots Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists