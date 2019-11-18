Advanced search

Popular Welwyn Garden City Christmas tree festival returns for its 22nd year

PUBLISHED: 14:49 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 18 November 2019

Christmas Tree Festival, St Francis Church, Welwyn Garden City,

Melissa Page Photography 2016

Yule all be able to have snow much fun at this year's St Francis' Welwyn Garden City Christmas Tree Festival.

The annual event is returning for its 22nd year on December 7 and 8 at St Francis of Assisi Church in Church Road.

The annual event is returning for its 22nd year on December 7 and 8 at St Francis of Assisi Church in Church Road.

Jenny Fennell, vicar at St Francis, said: "Our Christmas tree festival continues to attract a fabulous array of beautifully decorated trees from local schools, community groups, arts and crafts societies - last year we had over 70 trees!

"We welcome increasing numbers of families and visitors of all ages who see our festival as a wonderful way of starting the festive season."

The festival will run between 12 noon until 6pm on Saturday, December 7, and 12 noon until 5pm on Sunday, December 8.

Admission is £3 with accompanied children under 12 able to attend for free.

Attendees will also be able to vote for their favourite Christmas tree and bring a decoration for the giving tree.

