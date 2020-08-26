Hatfield care home resident and ex-zookeeper joins wellbeing team

Chris has joined the wellbeing team at HC-One’s St Christopher’s care home. Picture: Supplied by HC-One’s St Christopher’s care home Archant

A Hatfield care home resident has joined HC-One St Christopher’s wellbeing team after brightening their day.

Christopher Trusler, known as ‘Chris’, enjoys not only participating in activities over the last four years, but also helping to arrange activities and create new ideas.

Chris has a main focus of bringing joy to the other residents who are unable to leave their bedroom.

He also takes a very active role in various projects around the home according to staff.

The ex-zookeeper also takes great pride in being a main caregiver to the tortoises that live at the care home and helps to complete their daily notes and feed them each morning.

As a result of everything he does, St Christopher’s colleagues gave him an ‘everyday occupation’ of wellbeing assistant badge in order to make others aware of the essential role he plays within St Christopher’s care home.

One member of the team said: “Seeing Chris with a beaming smile on his face was a lovely feeling for all staff.”