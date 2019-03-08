Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving 'serious injury'

A Hatfield care home is in special measures after recieving the lowest rating of 'inadequate' in their latest CQC report.

An inspection at St Christopher's care home, which occured in March, took place partially due to an incident in which a person using the service sustained a serious injury.

The incident is now subject to a criminal investigation.

The health and social care watchdog's inspection didn't examine the circumstances of the incident, but did looks at the risks relating to moving and handling after information shared with the Care Quality Commission about the incident indicated potential concerns about the management of risk of poor moving and handling.

The inspection is split into five categories - St Christopher's recieved an 'inadequate' rating for the 'safe' and 'well-led' categories, and the 'effective', 'caring' and 'responsive' categories were rated as 'requiring improvement'.

Overall it was given the lowest rating of 'inadequate', which follows 'requires improvement' at the previous inspection.

A spokesperson for the home said: "The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone we look after are our main priorities and we take all feedback from the CQC very seriously.

"We have taken immediate action to address the challenges highlighted in the report. Since the inspection, we have further enhanced our recruitment processes, which has already seen a reduction in the usage of agency staff at St Christopher's.

"Our clinical team is working closely with the home to improve care plans and staff are undertaking further refresher training to ensure the level of care is at the high standard we expect, and which residents deserve.

"Alongside our wider regional team, we also have a highly experienced deputy manager in place to support colleagues in the implementation of our comprehensive action plan.

"We are pleased with the progress the home is making but we recognise there is still work to do in some areas, and we continue to work closely with the CQC, the local authority, residents, their loved ones and colleagues to make sure we deliver the kindest care. We look forward to the CQC returning in due course to allow us to demonstrate the progress made."

As St Christopher's is in special measures, it will be kept under review and inspected again within six months.

To read the report in full, visit www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-3135841970.