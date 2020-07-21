Advanced search

Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 15:40 21 July 2020

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

Staff at a Hatfield care home have been hailed for their “great success” in keeping the coronavirus pandemic out.

1940s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home with Maria, manager Katie and activities coordiator Sian. Picture: Supplied.1940s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home with Maria, manager Katie and activities coordiator Sian. Picture: Supplied.

St Audrey’s staff have worked extremely hard at keeping the residents safe and have emerged from the crisis with zero cases, according to manager Katie Hughes.

You may also want to watch:

Katie said: “Working in care is hard but very rewarding. These few months have turned people’s lives around and made you treasure everything we have.

“It has been a delight for some residents to turn around and state I’ve lived through a war and pandemic and to know that our staff made that happen which makes my heart beat and my eyes cry.

1940s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.1940s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

“We as a team pulled together to ensure that we remained positive, calm and safe whilst managing traumatic events. We have still so far to come but finally, there will be light at the end of the rainbow.”

The staff have kept spirits-up by holding dress up days, potting and planting and taking a nice walk to St Etheldreda’s Church to admire the beautiful grounds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Victories for both first and second teams keep Tewin’s winning form going

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Face coverings will be required at Uni of Herts for students and staff

The University of Hertfordshire masks. Picture: UoH

Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou