Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

Staff at a Hatfield care home have been hailed for their “great success” in keeping the coronavirus pandemic out.

St Audrey’s staff have worked extremely hard at keeping the residents safe and have emerged from the crisis with zero cases, according to manager Katie Hughes.

Katie said: “Working in care is hard but very rewarding. These few months have turned people’s lives around and made you treasure everything we have.

“It has been a delight for some residents to turn around and state I’ve lived through a war and pandemic and to know that our staff made that happen which makes my heart beat and my eyes cry.

“We as a team pulled together to ensure that we remained positive, calm and safe whilst managing traumatic events. We have still so far to come but finally, there will be light at the end of the rainbow.”

The staff have kept spirits-up by holding dress up days, potting and planting and taking a nice walk to St Etheldreda’s Church to admire the beautiful grounds.