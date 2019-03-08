Structure appearing on mysterious South Mimms site

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms in March 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A mysterious structure has started to appear on a site in South Mimms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A metal structure seems to be forming inside, according to footage taken on June 5. Picture: Dash Cam. A metal structure seems to be forming inside, according to footage taken on June 5. Picture: Dash Cam.

The landowners of the site on St Albans Road, north of the A1, were refused planning permission by Hertmere Borough Council on June 14 but appear to be going ahead with some sort of iron roof-like structure.

READ MORE: Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The planning permission was sought so the landowners could retain its two-metre palisade fence to front and side boundary, which it erected without permission from the council.

The council decision reads: "The development by reason of its siting, design, use of materials and scale appears visually incongruous and obtrusive within its setting to the detriment of the character and appearance of the street scene and the surrounding area."

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms in March 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms in March 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The developer has also done some unauthorised works to trees and cleared vegetation on land.

You may also want to watch:

"The loss of trees caused by the development has been harmful to the verdant landscape, character and amenity of the area and is likely to have been harmful to local ecology for which no ecological/arboricultural impact assessment or justification has been submitted," the decision notes.

Inert rubbles being spread on the land has also not been approved by Hertsmere, which was working with the developer to make the land use regulated.

An eyewitness also alleges that builders at the St Albans Road site appear to be carrying out works.

The borough council (HBC) said it is aware of works being carried out on the land in St Albans Road, South Mimms "for some time now".

A spokesperson said: "Our planning enforcement team have undertaken a number of site visits and an enforcement notice was issued on 31 May, requiring the removal of the fence, hardstanding, commercial machinery and other construction-related materials, and that the land is restored to its former state."

HBC has also learnt that the landowner is seeking an appeal, which is lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

It is now waiting for the decision of the appeal before it takes any further enforcement action.

In the meantime they have said they "will continue monitoring the site and would like to point out that any works or continued works on the site are being undertaken at the risk of the landowner".