Charity cycle rally to take place between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford

PUBLISHED: 17:43 12 August 2019

Chris Flanagan

The Mixed Group's cycle rally fundraiser is being held in September, after a successful 2018 event. Picture: Isabelle Alajooz

The Mixed Group's cycle rally fundraiser is being held in September, after a successful 2018 event. Picture: Isabelle Alajooz

Photography by Isabelle Alajooz

A Welwyn Hatfield charity has urged residents to hop onto two wheels and tackle its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Mixed Group's cycle rally fundraiser 2018. Picture: Isabelle AlajoozThe Mixed Group's cycle rally fundraiser 2018. Picture: Isabelle Alajooz

The Mixed Group, which provides Christmas Day meals for lonely and elderly residents in the borough, will hold its Annual Sponsored Cycle Rally on Sunday, September 1, starting at 12.45pm.

It will involve completing a 10-mile loop from Autumn Grove in Welwyn Garden City to Hertford Town Football Club and back, following which cyclists will be rewarded with well-earned drinks, burgers and hotdogs.

Participants are also being encouraged to wear casual or unusual gear to make the event more colourful and relaxing.

Last year's Christmas Day dinner, organised by The Mixed Group. Picture: Casey Gutteridge/CPG Photography Ltd.Last year's Christmas Day dinner, organised by The Mixed Group. Picture: Casey Gutteridge/CPG Photography Ltd.

The Mixed Group's founder, Sean Cox, said: "The Annual Sponsored Cycle Rally is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we would love to see new faces joining in the fun.

"It is a light-hearted, family-friendly event with a jovial atmosphere, and as always the proceeds will go towards helping those who need it most at Christmas."

For more information and to sign up, email sean@themixedgroup.org.uk or call 01707 325278.

