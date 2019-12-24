Review of the year 2019: November was a tale of Hatfield regeneration and Splashlands coming to Welwyn Garden City

Splashlands will open in Summer 2020. Picture: WHBC. Archant

November had a disappointing start with the General Election carrying on and Hatfield Scouts announced they would lose their hut in 18 months.

The 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts need saving. Picture: Supplied. The 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts need saving. Picture: Supplied.

The clock is now ticking down on their current home in Brichwood, so the WHT is hoping the New Year brings good tidings.

In better news, Splashlands is getting underway in Welwyn Garden City - with ground-breaking work beginning in November.

The 600m2 splash park, with a paddling stream in the centre, will form part of an all-purpose facility at Stanborough Park and is set to be completed just in time for Summer 2020.

Hatfield's regeneration also began in earnest with plans submitted for a multi-storey care park, 150 new homes and a new commercial space in the town centre.

Left to Right: Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and leader of the borough Cllr Tony Kingsbury breaking the ground on Spashlands. Picture: WHBC Left to Right: Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and leader of the borough Cllr Tony Kingsbury breaking the ground on Spashlands. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Duncan Bell said business are already happy that footfall increased thanks to the revamp of White Lion Square in the previous month.

Queensway in the Town Centre was also agreed for demolition and the library outside the tower block was moved to the centre.

While plans to revamp Potters Bar's Royal British Legion were dismissed by Hertsmere Borough Council, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council gave Little Heath Primary an alcohol licence.

Queensway House will be demolished. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Queensway House will be demolished. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

In celebrity news, a Welwyn Garden City teenager competed on Channel 4's Junior Bake Off 2019 but turned out to be a soggy bottom as Zak Travess, 13, was told to flan off in the first week.

Sadly, a paramedic from Welwyn Garden City was one of the three East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) workers to die in a 10-day period.

Christopher Gill, 41, passed away at Birch Court in Howlands on November 15, and the Trust was subsequently accused of "toxic working conditions".

And Hatfield's Rosemary Mills of Stockbreach Road, 40, plead guilty to stealing from an elderly relative and was called "unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless" by the judge.